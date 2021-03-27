‘Call before you comment on me’: Jonny Bairstow slams Sunil Gavaskar

England opener Jonny Bairstow, who smashed a hundred on Friday to level the ongoing ODI series against India, questioned the basis on which former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had commented that the England batsman looked 'uninterested' in Test cricket.

The right-handed batsman had got three ducks in four Test innings of the series against India that England lost 1-3 earlier this month and Gavaskar had said the batsman looked "uninterested" during his stay at the crease.

However, after bouncing back into form, scoring 94 and 124 in the first two ODIs while providing England with rocking starts, Bairstow responded to Gavaskar’s comments.

"I am interested [in knowing] as to how that opinion could have been made, especially as there's been no correspondence or communication between myself and him," said Bairstow.

"He's more than welcome to give me a ring and I'll speak to him about my will to do well in Test cricket, and the enjoyment I do get out of playing Test cricket.

"My phone is on and if he does want to give me a call or a message, he should feel free."

The 31-year-old, with 11 tons, is behind Joe Root (16), Eoin Morgan (13) and Marcus Trescothick (12) in the list of English batsmen with most ODI centuries.

He said he would love to surpass Root and become England's top century-maker.

"Naturally, you would like to have the most ODI hundreds for England," he said.

"I'm happy with how I'm playing and I'm happy with those figures, but they mean nothing if you don't keep converting in the future."

Talking about the 2nd ODI, Bairstow and Ben Stokes played knocks of 124 and 99 respectively as England chased down the 337-run target with utmost ease to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The series decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday.