हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cheteshwar Pujara dropped

Can Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane make comeback? Chetan Sharma answers

BCCI's chief of selectors Chetan Sharma made some big announcements when he announced the squad for the Test series. 

Can Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane make comeback? Chetan Sharma answers
(Source: Twitter)

BCCI's chief of selectors Chetan Sharma made some big announcements when he announced the squad for the Test series. 

One of the big statements he made was to make Rohit Sharma an all-format captain of the Indian cricket team. Rohit will now lead India across formats when he was named the captain of the Test side on Saturday. 

The second big statement was two big names not being there in India's Test squad. They are Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. 

Both of these batters have been in bad form with the bat for a long time and it has resulted in them getting dropped. 

Both of them were told beforehand in South Africa that their names will not feature in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. 

Chetan Sharma told the press, "

"Selection committee after a long deliberation has come to this decision, we have spoken to them (Pujara and Rahane) earlier and we have told them that we will not consider them for the two matches against Sri Lanka," Sharma was crystal clear.

However, he tried to give some ray of hope that may be after a good Ranji Trophy, they will get back.

"The doors are open for them. There is no problems and we told them to play Ranji Trophy and that is the best part on both of us that such senior cricketers are going and playing Ranji Trophy," Sharma added.

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cheteshwar Pujara droppedAjinkya Rahane droppedIndia Test squad for Sri Lanka seriesIndia Test squad for SLChetan SharmaBCCI selector chetan sharma
Next
Story

Ranji Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara dismissed for duck as Mumbai enforce follow-on on Saurashtra

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : Russia launches nuclear mock drill on the border