Can Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane make comeback? Chetan Sharma answers

BCCI's chief of selectors Chetan Sharma made some big announcements when he announced the squad for the Test series.

One of the big statements he made was to make Rohit Sharma an all-format captain of the Indian cricket team. Rohit will now lead India across formats when he was named the captain of the Test side on Saturday.

The second big statement was two big names not being there in India's Test squad. They are Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Both of these batters have been in bad form with the bat for a long time and it has resulted in them getting dropped.

Both of them were told beforehand in South Africa that their names will not feature in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Chetan Sharma told the press, "

"Selection committee after a long deliberation has come to this decision, we have spoken to them (Pujara and Rahane) earlier and we have told them that we will not consider them for the two matches against Sri Lanka," Sharma was crystal clear.

However, he tried to give some ray of hope that may be after a good Ranji Trophy, they will get back.

"The doors are open for them. There is no problems and we told them to play Ranji Trophy and that is the best part on both of us that such senior cricketers are going and playing Ranji Trophy," Sharma added.

With PTI inputs