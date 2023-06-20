topStoriesenglish2624426
NewsCricket
ARSHIN KULKARNI

Century With 13 Sixes And 4-Wicket Haul, 18-Year-Old Arshin Kulkarni Takes MPL 2023 By Storm, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Kulkarni's batting display was extraordinary as he exhibited sublime skill, smashing 3 boundaries and an impressive 13 sixes on his way to a score of 117 from just 54 deliveries.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Century With 13 Sixes And 4-Wicket Haul, 18-Year-Old Arshin Kulkarni Takes MPL 2023 By Storm, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In this year's Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), Arshin Kulkarni, an 18-year-old U-19 cricketer, made a stunning impact that left everyone astonished. Despite his already solid reputation, nobody anticipated the remarkable performance he displayed in his third match. Playing for Eagle Nashik Titans, Kulkarni achieved a magnificent feat by scoring a brilliant century and securing a four-wicket haul, leading his team to a narrow victory over Puneri Bappa.

Also Read: Watch: England Fans Mock Steve Smith with 'Saw You Cry On Telly' Chants, His Unmissable Reaction Goes Viral

Kulkarni's batting display was extraordinary as he exhibited sublime skill, smashing 3 boundaries and an impressive 13 sixes on his way to a score of 117 from just 54 deliveries. He formed a strong partnership with Rahul Tripathi, propelling their team to a commanding total of 203 runs.When it was Eagle Nashik Titans' turn to defend their score, Kulkarni demonstrated his prowess with the ball as well. He claimed four wickets for a mere 21 runs, two of which were taken in the crucial final over of the match. His excellent bowling began with the crucial dismissal of Yash Kshirsagar, and he continued to defend the total admirably.

Throughout his innings, Kulkarni remained undeterred by the early loss of his team's wickets. In the fifth over, he unleashed a spectacular assault on left-arm spinner Shubham Kothari, smashing three sixes and accumulating 21 runs. This marked just the beginning of an outstanding performance, as the young cricketer raced to a well-deserved half-century in a mere 24 balls.

While on 72, Kulkarni was given a lifeline when Pawan Shah dropped a catch, a pivotal moment that allowed him to continue his batting onslaught. Capitalizing on the opportunity, he went on to score his maiden century in a remarkable 46 deliveries.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile