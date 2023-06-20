Century With 13 Sixes And 4-Wicket Haul, 18-Year-Old Arshin Kulkarni Takes MPL 2023 By Storm, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In this year's Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), Arshin Kulkarni, an 18-year-old U-19 cricketer, made a stunning impact that left everyone astonished. Despite his already solid reputation, nobody anticipated the remarkable performance he displayed in his third match. Playing for Eagle Nashik Titans, Kulkarni achieved a magnificent feat by scoring a brilliant century and securing a four-wicket haul, leading his team to a narrow victory over Puneri Bappa.

Arshin Kulkarni, 18-year-old, playing in MPL:



- 117(54) with bat.

- 4/21 with ball.

- Defended 5 runs in the final over.



He has been a run-machine in age group cricket, another talent to watch out in future.

Kulkarni's batting display was extraordinary as he exhibited sublime skill, smashing 3 boundaries and an impressive 13 sixes on his way to a score of 117 from just 54 deliveries. He formed a strong partnership with Rahul Tripathi, propelling their team to a commanding total of 203 runs.When it was Eagle Nashik Titans' turn to defend their score, Kulkarni demonstrated his prowess with the ball as well. He claimed four wickets for a mere 21 runs, two of which were taken in the crucial final over of the match. His excellent bowling began with the crucial dismissal of Yash Kshirsagar, and he continued to defend the total admirably.

Throughout his innings, Kulkarni remained undeterred by the early loss of his team's wickets. In the fifth over, he unleashed a spectacular assault on left-arm spinner Shubham Kothari, smashing three sixes and accumulating 21 runs. This marked just the beginning of an outstanding performance, as the young cricketer raced to a well-deserved half-century in a mere 24 balls.

While on 72, Kulkarni was given a lifeline when Pawan Shah dropped a catch, a pivotal moment that allowed him to continue his batting onslaught. Capitalizing on the opportunity, he went on to score his maiden century in a remarkable 46 deliveries.