Watch: England Fans Mock Steve Smith with 'Saw You Cry On Telly' Chants, His Unmissable Reaction Goes Viral

The Ashes contest in cricket holds a special place not only because of the battle between the bat and the ball but also due to the intense "fan factor." The first Test at Edgbaston remains finely balanced, with England fans striving to give their team an advantage by unsettling Australia's key players. A video circulating on social media captures the home fans attempting to taunt Australian batsman Steve Smith with chants referencing his emotional breakdown on live television following his ban for the infamous 'sandpaper gate' incident in 2018.

Despite being targeted by the opposing team's supporters, Smith didn't let the chants affect him and responded with a smile. Even England cricketer Ollie Robinson couldn't help but smile upon hearing the taunts from the fans. Here is the video:

On the fourth day of the Test match, Australia seemed to have positioned themselves favourably after dismissing England for 273 runs in the second innings, setting a target of 281 runs for victory. However, experienced English paceman Stuart Broad made a crucial impact late in the day by taking two wickets, swinging the momentum back in favour of his team. Ollie Robinson drew first blood by dismissing David Warner, while Broad claimed the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before the day's play concluded.

As Australia prepares to bat on the final day, the responsibility will fall on opening batsman Usman Khawaja (34) and nightwatchman Scott Boland (13) to lead the team's chase. With talented players like Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey yet to bat, Australia remains confident in their chances of winning the match. However, England will need early breakthroughs on Tuesday if they are to secure victory.