After Zee News Sting on Chetan Sharma, Virat Kohli Gives Glimpse of Ride to Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Check HERE

Former India captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a glimpse of his ride to Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi ahead of the second Test between India and Australia starting on February 17 Friday. Virat was born and brought up in Delhi. Kohli grew up in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar and started playing cricket at a very young age. His father, a criminal lawyer, was extremely supportive of his son's passion for the sport and often took him to matches across the city. Kohli's love for the game continued to grow as he played for local teams in Delhi, eventually leading to his selection for the Delhi U-15 team. Visiting the same ground where he started playing cricket and dreamt of representing India gave Virat a nostalgic feeling.

Here's what he posted on his Instagram Story

"A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling."

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI's chief selector Chetan Sharma shooked the entire cricketing world by making huge claims on how Indian cricketers use injections to stay fit, the real truth behind Virat leaving captaincy and the fight between Rohit Sharma and Virat.

In a recent sting operation conducted by Zee News Channel, Chief Selector Chetan Sharma made a startling revelation that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had 'lied' to the media before the South Africa tour in 2021. Kohli had stated that Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President at the time, had not attempted to prevent him from quitting as T20 captaincy. However, according to Sharma, Ganguly may have suggested that Kohli should 'think about it once'. The Chief Selector also added that Kohli believed he was 'above the game' and the team-oriented press conference became a briefing about his captaincy. Kohli subsequently resigned from the Test captaincy as well, with Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy in all formats of the game.

“Any row between player and BCCI President is dangerous as it becomes players vs BCCI. Out of this who is wrong is judged later, but it becomes an attack on BCCI directly. All players are warned that the harm will come to players only,” Chetan Sharma revealed in a sting on Zee News Channel on Tuesday (February 14).

“Virat Kohli felt he lost the captaincy because of BCCI President. There were 9 people in the selection committee video conference, Ganguly may have told him ‘think about it once’. I think Kohli didn’t hear it, there were 9 others there including myself and all other selectors, BCCI officials – Kohli might not have heard him. The PC before leaving for South Africa is about the team but why he bought the topic of captaincy I don’t know, maybe Kohli did it on purpose. The truth is Kohli was lying, Ganguly told him to think over it. Why Kohli lied, no one knows till now. It became a controversy, it was Board vs Player. Why he lied, maybe he felt Sourav Ganguly played a big hand in Virat Kohli losing the white-ball captaincy,” Chetan Sharma added.