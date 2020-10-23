Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 41: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are standing at the third place in the IPL 13 standings with a total of six wins in hand from nine matches they have played so far.

CSK, on the other hand, are languishing down at the bottom of the eight-team table with just three victories from 10 games.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians will head into this clash on the back of their defeat at the hands Kings XI Punjab in their twin Super Overs-thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on October 18.

CSK, on the other hand, are coming into this match after slumping to a seven-wicket defeat against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In the previous encounter between the two sides which was the opening clash of the tournament, CSK registered a comfortable five-wicket triumph over the Rohit Sharma-led team on September 19.

While CSK will look to secure their second win over Mumbai Indians this season and keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive, MI will look to settle the scores with the Chennai franchise.

As far as head-to-head record between the two sides is concerned, MI hold a slight edge over CSK heading into the clash. The two sides have faced each other in a total of 29 matches, with the Mumbai franchise emerging victorious on 17 occasions.

Meanwhile, the players of the two sides will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs six catches to reach 100 IPL catches for his franchise, while Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis require two and one boundary, respectively to complete 300 and 200 IPL fours.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, is just three wickets shy of reaching 100-wicket mark in the cash-rich league.

When to watch?

The match between CSK vs MI will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

CSK vs MI, Dream11 Team Pediction

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav/N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla/, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

SQUADS:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner