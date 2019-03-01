Chris Gayle hints at ODI retirement u-turn after 10,000-run milestone

West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, who recently announced that he would bid adieu to ODIs after the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019, has said that he might reconsider his decision to retire after he achieved record-breaking feats against England.

The 39-year-old's comments came after he became only the second Caribbean player to cross 10,000 ODI-run mark during West Indies's 29-run defeat at the hands of Eoin Morgan-led side in the fourth match at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.



Gayle reached the milestone after smashing a 97-ball 162, something which also saw his tally of ODI sixes reach to a record 506 in all internationals.

Following the feat, the West Indies star said that his body is getting accustomed to the 50-over format of the cricket and, therefore, he might consider taking a U-turn on his decision to retire.

"I've been playing a lot of T20 cricket, so it's always going to be a difficult coming back into 50-over cricket. But eventually the body gets accustomed to the 50-over format," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Gayle as saying.

Gayle, who is nearing 40, is well aware that he needs to work more on his fitness before coming up to any conclusion.

"I just have to work on the body, and then maybe you can see a bit more Chris Gayle. Things change quickly.Hopefully, the body can change in the next couple of months and we can see what happens. What's the matter with the body? I'm nearly 40. But could I un-retire? We'll see. We'll take it slowly," he said.

Reflecting on his feat, Gayle said that he was feeling fantastic to reach the milestone by scoring a century.

"I thought it was a great game. To be able to get 160 is a fantastic knock and it's a great feeling to get another milestone by scoring another century," he said.

Gayle, who is now just 329 runs short of Brian Lara's record tally of 10,348 ODI runs for the island nation, will feature in his fifth World Cup, which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, West Indies will look to level the five-match ODI series against England when the two sides head into the final match at Beausejour Stadium in Saint Lucia on Saturday.