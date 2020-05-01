Colin Graves to step down as ECB chairman on August 31

Colin Graves has announced that he would end his five-year long tenure as the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on August 31.

The decision comes after the ECB decided to postpone the launch of inaugral edition of The Hundred to the summer of 2021.

"The ECB Board confirms that ECB Chair Colin Graves has made the decision to end his term on August 31," the country's cricket governing body said in an official release.

Graves, who was named as ECB chairman in May 2015, had been an integral part in the creation of the new 100-ball English competition. He had last year extended his tenure at the post until November 2020 in order to oversee the inaugral season of The Hunndred, which was originally due to run from July 22 to August 14.

However,as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the suspension of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1, Graves has decided to end his term early.

Reflecting on his decision, Graves said, "With the launch of The Hundred unavoidably moved to 2021, I have reviewed last year’s extension of my term as Chair, and put a request to the Board to now finish early, on August 31."

Ian Watmore is most likely to succeed Graves as the ECB new chairman after a review into the circumstances of his departure from the Football League.

"It feels important to both the game and the ECB Board, to allow Ian Watmore to commence his role earlier than originally agreed. I have no doubt that his wealth of experience in sport, business and government will be invaluable as we navigate through this crisis.I have been extremely heartened by how cricket has come together in these recent, unimaginable times. There remains a long road ahead, but I have immense confidence in the excellent leadership of Tom Harrison, our Executive Management Team and the ECB Board as they shape the direction of our response to COVID-19," the ECB official website quoted Graves as saying.

On Wednesday, the ECB had unanimously endorsed Ian Watmore’s appointment as Chair Elect. His name will now be put to the membership for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place at the end of May.