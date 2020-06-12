हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Warner

Coronavirus COVID-19: David Warner thanks Indian student for 'selfless work' in Australia

Australia opening batsman David Warner has lauded the efforts of an Indian student studying in Queensland for his ‘selfless work' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus COVID-19: David Warner thanks Indian student for &#039;selfless work&#039; in Australia
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Australia opening batsman David Warner has lauded the efforts of an Indian student studying in Queensland for his ‘selfless work' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shreyas Sresth, who hails from Bengaluru, and is pursuing Masters in Computer Science at the University of Queensland, has been a part of an outreach program that is delivering food to students in need amid the ongoing crisis.

"Good day, namaste. I am here to thank Shreyas Sresth for selfless work during COVID-19. Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science in University of Queensland. He is a part of university's outreach program preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now," Warner said in the video tweeted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

"So, I just wanted to say, good on ya, I am sure your mum, dad and India is proud of you. Keep up the great work, because we are all in this together," he added.

Recently, Australian wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist had lauded the efforts of an Indian-born nurse working at a care home in Wollongong. Sharon Verghese, who is a student at the University of Wollongong, has been working as an aged-care worker during the lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sharon I wanted to say congratulations on your selfless act. All of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family wil be so very proud of your efforts. Congratulations and please keep it up, we are all in this together," said Gilchrist.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.
 

David Warner Australia Adam Gilchrist Cricket Coronavirus
Virat Kohli and company await BCCI nod before starting outdoor training
