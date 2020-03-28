Coronavirus Lockdown: Kane Williamson teaches his pet dog slip catching--Watch

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is busy giving his pet dog Sandy some slip catching practice these days.

Williamson recently took to his official Instagram account and posted a slow-motion video of him engaging in a cricket practice session with his dog in his home garden area in Mount Maunganui.

In the video, Williamson could be seen edging a catch towards the slip, only to his labrador grab a clean catch.

"Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation (sic.)," Williamson captioned the post.

The post attracted a lot of applauds not only from fans but also from the cricket fraternity.

Former New Zealand cricketer Kyle Mills retweeted the video featuring Williamson and Sandy and wrote," Kane edged one behind, don’t see that often."

Kane edged one behind, don’t see that often https://t.co/AS9ACxMAu8 — Kyle Mills (@kylemills79) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies dubbed the catch as one the best slip catches anyone will ever see.

"One of the best slip catches you'll ever see! Dog face #ItsOurGame," Windies cricket wrote on Twitter along with the video.

One of the best slip catches you'll ever see! #ItsOurGame https://t.co/TzJruhNMFd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 27, 2020

Last week, the New Zealand men's cricket team, including the supporting staff, went into self-isolation for a mandatory 14-day period following their early return from Australia in the wake of novel coronavirus fear.

The move to bring back the New Zealand team from Sydney midway between the series came after their government tightened border restrictions last week by enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for all those entering the country from Australia.