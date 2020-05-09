Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4,000 underprivileged people in Mumbai

While India continues its battle against the novel coronavirus, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has come up and made a 'generous donation' to help underpriveleged people in Mumbai in this difficult situation.

The 47-year-old has contributed funds to a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation which will provide financial aid to nearly 4,000 underpriviliged people, including children in the state amid coronavirus lockdown.

The non-profit organisation named 'Hi5 Youth Foundation' took to its official Twitter handle and praised the master blaster for playing his part in India's fight against COVID-19.

"Thanks @sachin_rtfor proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmcschools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!," the organisation wrote.

Tendulkar too took to social media and extended his best wishes to Hi5 Youth Foundation for their efforts in supporting the families of daily wage earners during this crises.

"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Tendulkar tweeted while replying to the organisation.

Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners. https://t.co/bA1XdQIFhC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2020

Earlier in March,Tendulkar had decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government in their fight against the pandemic.

Tendulkar has been quite active on social media these days amid coronavirus lockdown. He has been constanly creating awareness about the importance of staying home in order to battle COVID-19.

On May 2, the nationawide lockdown--which was first imposed on March 24 and was set to end on May 3--was further extended till May 17 in order to combat COVID-19. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines allowing considerable relaxations across red, orange and green zones, based on the evidence of the novel infection.