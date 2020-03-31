COVID-19: Consider this break a chance to reinvigorate yourself, advices Misbah-ul-Haq to players

London: As sporting events have come to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan cricket team`s coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants the players to consider the "break a chance to reinvigorate`.

"Going forward, I feel mentally what players are thinking is the most important aspect. I will be emphasising that you`ve got to believe in yourself and stay positive," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Misbah-ul-Haq as saying.

"Yes, it`s a tough situation but at the same time consider this break a chance to reinvigorate yourself. Several players have been playing consistently and we all need a break from the load of cricket," he added.

The coach also feels that this break will spark greater hunger in the players.

"We will be speaking with players and instilling this in their mind that you are not going to forget your basics, and your game and skillsets will remain with you. All you have to do is analyse yourself, and we will help them with feedback from watching their videos," Misbah-ul-Haq said.

"This break will basically spark more hunger in them, and they will want to play with heart when they return to action. Intrinsically a passionate sportsperson doesn`t want to sit idle, that`s natural, and once you`ve held him back for some time he will come back with more intensity than ever," he added.