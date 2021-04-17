हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID19

COVID-19: India cricketer looking for Remdesivir, situation get worse

As India jostles the second-wave of COVID-19, former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Saturday requested his supporters to help him get Remdesivir vials for his mother and uncle, who are suffering from the novel virus.  

COVID-19: India cricketer looking for Remdesivir, situation get worse
Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand (Twitter/File Photo)

As India jostles the second-wave of COVID-19, former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Saturday requested his supporters to help him get Remdesivir vials for his mother and uncle, who are suffering from the novel virus. 

The cricketer shared an official medical prescription of a private hospital in Rohini, New Delhi. "Immediately require Remdesevir vials for my mother and uncle who are suffering from Covid 19. Kindly send leads ASAP," the cricketer wrote on Twitter. 

India on Saturday reported 2,34,692 new Covid-19 cases and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per a data from the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 1,45,26,609.

As per the data, there are around 16,79,700 active cases, while 1,26,71,220 have recovered and tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,75,649, while almost 11,99,37,640 people have been vaccinated so far. 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to urge everyone to take necessary precautions against the deadly virus. "No words to express gratitude to the health workers who are selflessly trying to save lives. Request everyone to please wear masks and maintain social distancing and not venture out needlessly," Sehwag wrote. 

