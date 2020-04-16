Cricket Australia to stand down staff on reduced pay until July 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought all the sporting activities across the globe to standstill, the majority of Cricket Australia staff members will be stood down on reduced pay for the remainder of the financial year that will end on June 30.

The move will come into effect from April 27 and will not include Cricket Australia's skeleton staff.

Though the 2019-20 season has not been affected much by the COVID-19 crises, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the uncertainty abounds about coming months and the next summer.

"Cricket Australia - like all sporting bodies - is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered. We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian Cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively," the country's cricket governing body said.

"We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year," it added.

Cricket Australia further said that they would continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant goverment agencies in order to decide future course of action.

Notably, Australia are under a complete lockdown for six months, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup scheduled to be played in October-November in the country also remains uncertain.