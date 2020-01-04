हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irfan Pathan

Cricket fraternity lauds Irfan Pathan as he announces retirement

As all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game, cricket fraternity on Saturday congratulated the pacer for a wonderful career."So many match-winning spells, numerous match-winning innings, one of the best all-rounders I have played with. 

Cricket fraternity lauds Irfan Pathan as he announces retirement

New Delhi: As all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game, cricket fraternity on Saturday congratulated the pacer for a wonderful career."So many match-winning spells, numerous match-winning innings, one of the best all-rounders I have played with. 

You are a true champion @IrfanPathan my friend. Good luck for your second innings. Cheers," former cricketer and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir tweeted."Wish you great 2nd inn my brother @IrfanPathan what a champion bowler and a fighter on the field.. god bless you brother. lots of love #irfanpathan #irfanretired," spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Was such a joy to see #IrfanPathan evolve from an aspiring 17yr old cricketer when I first saw him into a mature International Cricketer. You can be very proud of what u have achieved not only as a cricketer but also in mentoring young cricketers from J&K. A very happy 2nd innings," former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan. Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup finals and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed," former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

The 35-year-old had played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the Player of the Match.

Pathan is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match. The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

He last played a match for India in 2012 against Sri Lanka. Pathan is currently performing the role of mentor-cum-coach for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team.

Tags:
Irfan PathanIrfan Pathan retirmentindian cricket team
Next
Story

Irfan Pathan bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Must Watch

PT20M32S

Taal Thok Ke: How many infants have to lose their lives in Kota to make govt act?