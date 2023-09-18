Cricket World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan Or Australia, Which Team Will Enter Tournament As Number One, Check HERE

Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday but just failed to rise to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI Ranking due to their lost to Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match last week. Australia lost three ODIs in a row to South Africa to lose the five-match series 2-3 and also slipped to third place in the ranking.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan, although they failed to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final, managed to hold on to the No. 1 ranking – level of 115 rating points with India – on account of having played lesser matches than India. Australia too squandered their chance to go on top of the rankings after the series loss to South Africa.

Aussies were 2-0 ahead in the series before the hosts launched an impressive comeback and won three back-to-back games to complete a series victory on Sunday. The loss to Bangladesh ahead of the final hurt India’s chances of going to the top of the rankings and even a record-breaking win, sealed in just over six overs, against Sri Lanka did not see them climb to the top.

Which team will go into #CWC23 as the No.1 ranked side in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings? _ — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2023

Here’s what Australia, India and Pakistan need to do to reach No. 1 ranking before ICC Cricket World Cup 2023…

Australia

Current ranking: Third

Current rating: 113

Upcoming fixtures: India (September 22, September 24, September 27)

Australia are no longer in the box seat to be the No. 1-ranked side at the start of the World Cup after the series loss to South Africa. They will need to whitewash India in the series to go into the World Cup as the No. 1-ranked team.

However, if Australia start the series with two wins, they will go on top of the rankings until the final ODI at least. Australia’s three-match series in India at the end of this month will then have a major say in who has the top ranking at the start of the World Cup.

India

Current ranking: Second

Current rating: 115

Upcoming fixtures: Australia (September 22, September 24, September 27)

India are in prime position to go to the top of the rankings if they can register a series win over Australia at home in the series starting on September 22. In fact, a win in the first ODI will see India upstage Pakistan to become the No.1 ranked team across all three formats of the game.

Rohit Sharma’s side are coming off a spectacular Asia Cup win and they could reach the No. 1 position as early as Friday next week by defeating Australia in the first ODI in Mohali. In a similar vein to Australia, India’s upcoming three-match series against Pat Cummins’ side may prove pivotal in deciding which team heads into the World Cup with the No. 1 ranking.

If India avoid a whitewash but still lose the series to Australia, Pakistan will remain the top-ranked side for the World Cup. Conversely, a 3-0 loss to Australia will see India slip to third position and Australia go on top.

Pakistan

Current ranking: First

Current rating: 115

Upcoming fixtures: No matches prior to World Cup

Pakistan’s chances of obtaining the No.1 ranking at the start of the World Cup took a massive dent when they lost their final Super Four match at the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka. With no official ODI matches scheduled for Pakistan prior to the start of the World Cup, their hopes of entering the tournament with the No. 1 ranking will depend on how the India-Australia series goes.

They could still regain the top ranking if Australia and India continue to lose, but the fact these two teams are scheduled to play each other at the end of the month means one of them would then re-claim the premier position.