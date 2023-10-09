Cricket World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Is A Much Better Version Of Himself After Return From Injury, Says Irfan Pathan

Team India wicketkeeper KL Rahul continued his rich vein of form as he guided his side home to a six-wicket win over five-time world champions Australia in their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday. Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 and was named the ‘Player of the Match’ after scoring his 16th ODI half-century in a winning cause for his country.

After Team India’s thrilling win over Australia on Sunday, the ‘Men in Blue’ travel to the country’s capital New Delhi to take on Afghanistan for the second game in team’s quest for the World Cup 2023. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan sharing his thoughts with Star Sports after India’s six-wicket victory, heaped praised on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for their calmness and composure during the run chase.

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored 85 and put on 165 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul as the duo helped the side recover from 2 for 3 against Australia while chasing 200 runs to win at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, ‘StarCast’ expert Irfan Pathan commented about Kohli’s ability to control and successfully finish run chases, he said, “It has happened many times that Virat Kohli has played such knocks, where wickets have fallen, and wickets are continuously happening to fall at the other end. He was still able to put pressure back on to the bowlers, and that is why he is regarded as one of the all-time modern masters of the game. But playing according to the pitch, according to the expectations set for the first game of the World Cup, and the way pressure had also been built up around the match, is why I would consider this to be truly one of his best knocks.”

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan analysed Rahul’s successful approach after his comeback, he said, “He’s been looking very calm. He doesn’t seem like the Rahul who used to take pressure as before, now he looks like he’s soaking that pressure, and it can be seen in the result. And because of that, he doesn’t even seem like he’s going to get out while he is batting. He’s getting beaten less, that doesn’t mean one doesn’t get beaten. There seems to be control, he’s finding the single’s, playing the big shots, he’s also using the sweep shots, seems to be having a lot of time while pulling the ball. He has worked a lot on his technique, but most importantly he’s looks like a much better version of himself than before.”

Rahul en route to scoring 97 not out became the highest scoring wicketkeeper for India in a World Cup match, surpassing former captain MS Dhoni who scored 91 not out in the 2011 World Cup final.