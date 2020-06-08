Cricket World Cup Rewind: Venkatesh Prasad's fifer helped India beat Pakistan in 1999

On this day in 1999, Venkatesh Prasad tore apart Pakistan's batting line-up to help India beat their arch-rivals by 47 runs in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup match in Manchester.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Prasad bagged brilliant figures of five for 27 to help India bundle out Pakistan for 180 runs.

Along with the post, the world's cricket govening body also shared a glimpse of Prasad's bowling spell from the match.

"#OnThisDay in 1999, Venkatesh Prasad picked up 5/27 against Pakistan in the men's @cricketworldcup!His spell helped India bowl out Pakistan for 180, sealing a 47-run win!," the ICC wrote.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Venkatesh Prasad picked up 5/27 against Pakistan in the men's @cricketworldcup! His spell helped bowl out for 180, sealing a 47-run win! WATCH pic.twitter.com/EDnnKxwyKU — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2020

India won the toss and opted to bat first during the clash of the showpiece event.

The Men in Blue lost opener Sadagoppan Ramesh for just 20 runs before his partner Sachin Tendulkar (45) and first-drop Rahul Dravid (61) joined forces to stitch a crucial 58-run knock.

Subsequently, Ajay Jadeja was dismissed for six runs before captain Mohammad Azharuddin smashed 77-ball 59 to help India post a score of 227 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Wasim Akram and Azhar Mahmood took two wickets each, while Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Venkatesh proved to be tormentor-in-chief for India as he bagged five wickets while conceding just 27 runs.

Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble bagged three and two wickets, respectively as Pakistan were bundled out for 180 runs inside 45.3 overs.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was the top scorer for Pakistan with 41 runs. Saeed Anwar and Moin Khan also contributed with 36 and 34 runs, respectively while all other Pakistan batsmen went back to pavilion cheaply.

Venkatesh was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the ball.

Pakistan, however, made into the final of the 1999 World Cup, only to see them slump to eight-wicket defeat at the hands of ultimate winners Australia at the Lord's.