CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni gets out on DUCK at IPL for first time in six years

MS Dhoni's return to the big stage was not as good as one would have anticipated as the Chennai Super Kings skipper was dismissed on a duck in his side's first clash against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at IPL 2021 on Saturday.

The CSK skipper, who had announced retirement from international cricket last year, arrived in the middle after the dismissal of Suresh Raina, as the team was placed in a comfortable position with the scoreboard reading 137/5 after 15.1 overs.

However, Dhoni failed to capitalise the situation and looked scrappy, which was evident with the way he played the first ball. The former India skipper, who usually takes time before unleashing himself, however, looked in a different mood on Saturday evening as he went after the second delivery and in the process dragged the ball on to the stumps.

Meanwhile, this was Dhoni's fourth duck in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his first after a long gap of six years.

Here are the time when MS Dhoni has been dismissed on ducks in IPL

0(1) v Royals Chennai 2010

0(2) v Daredevils Chennai 2010

0(1) v Mumbai Mumbai 2015

0(2) v Capitals Mumbai 2021 *

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, a brilliant cameo by Sam Curran, which included a 23-run over against his elder brother Tom, helped CSK pile a challenging 188/7 on the board after 20 overs.