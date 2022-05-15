Their play-offs berth already secured, high-flying Gujarat Titans would look for nothing less than a win to ensure a top-2 finish when they take on out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Under the brilliant leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT rose above expectations to book their play-offs berth with two matches in hand. GT are currently at the top of the table with 18 points from 12 games and a win on Sunday will more or less secure them a top-2 finish, which means they will get an extra chance of making it to the final.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match No. 61

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 15th at 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming

Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

CSK vs GT Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Devon Conway (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Rashid-Khan (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo

CSK vs GT Probable Playing XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana/Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary/Rajvardhan Hangargekar/KM Asif

GT: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad