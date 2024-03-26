CSK vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs GT Indian Premier League in MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 7 of IPL 2024 today. Both teams have begun their new season on a good note and it will be interesting to see who has the last laugh today. In what could be a mini battle between two young captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill, all eyes will be on their leadership skills and how they play the role of a batter with extra burdern of captaincy on their shoulders. MS Dhoni did not get to bat in the opening game vs RCB and CSK fans would be looking forward to 'Thala' finally having a go in the middle.

Mustafizur Rahman should be in your Dream11 or fantasy picks for today's game. He is a game changer and at slow and low Chepauk, he is a great buy for Chennai. He mixes his pace well and is tough to hit on the Chennai surface. Matheesha Pathirana is available for selection but getting him into the playing 11 could be very difficult. Try and get Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadej and Wriddhiman Saha also in the Dream11 prediction.

CSK vs GT DREAM 11 PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS

MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha

BATTERS

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Sai Sudharsan

ALL ROUNDERS

Ravindra Jadeja (c), Rachin Ravindra, Azmatullah Omarzai

BOWLERS

Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman

GT vs CSK Probable Playing 11s

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

CSK Probable XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK Vs GT Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav