CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At MA Chidambaram Stadium?

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Monday (April 3). CSK will play their high-intensity clash against KL Rahul's LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The four-time champions did not get an ideal start to their season as Gujarat Titans got the better off them in match no. 1 of the IPL 2023.

However, there were a lot of positives for Chennai to look forward to as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in fine rhythm in the first game. Gaikwad missed out on his century but played a sensational knock of 92 runs off 50 balls.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a promising victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first clash as pacer Mark Wood and debutant Kyle Mayers outclassed the DC lineup. (CSK Vs LSG IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Is Quinton de Kock Available For Lucknow Super Giants, Will MS Dhoni Be Fit To Play?)

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Weather Report

The weather report suggests that the conditions will be cloudy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium but the good news is that chances of rain are very less during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The temperature is expected to be between 28 degrees Celsius to 33 Degrees Celcius during the game.

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.