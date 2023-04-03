CSK Vs LSG IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Is Quinton de Kock Available For Lucknow Super Giants, Will MS Dhoni Be Fit To Play?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing host to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match no. 6 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (April 3). While CSK are coming into this clash on the back of a loss, LSG opened their campaign with a win at home over Delhi Capitals.

However, KL Rahul’s LSG will continue to miss the services of South African wicketkeeper opener Quinton de Kock. It is believed that De Kock will be arriving in Chennai from South Africa on the day of their match against CSK but he will be unavailable for their second match. Their opponents CSK will also miss the services of Sisanda Magala, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the last ODI against the Netherlands on Sunday (April 2).

De Kock was brilliant for LSG in IPL 2022, smashing a record 140 not out and tallying 508 runs with one century and 3 fifties last year. He has been in prolific form for South Africa in T20 cricket, smashing the fastest hundred for his nation against West Indies last week.

However, LSG will be pleased with the form shown by De Kock’s replacement Kyle Mayers in the last match against DC. Mayers top-scored for LSG with 73 after being dropped early by Khaleel Ahmed off Chetan Sakariya.

CSK also have an injury concern, around their skipper MS Dhoni. The former India captain has been bothered by a knee injury and was doubtful for CSK’s first match against the Gujarat Titans as well. Dhoni also fell awkwardly during the match against GT but the CSK skipper doesn’t often skip matches especially in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood