LIVE Updates | CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Will Tushar Deshpande Be Impact Player Again?
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: CSK eye first win of season as they host LSG at home.
Trending Photos
Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (April 3). It will be first home game of the season for MS Dhoni's CSK, who lost their opening match of IPL 2023 to defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets on Friday (March 31).
LSG, who managed to reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs stage, have started off in 2023 season with a massive win. KL Rahul's side thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their first match in Lucknow on Saturday (April 1).
CSK, who had a disappointing time in 2022 season and failed to make the playoff stage, will look to return to winning ways early by posting a victory in front of their home crowd in Chepauk.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 6 here.
CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Will Tushar Deshpande be Impact Player again?
CSK will miss the services of Sasanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana and Mathisha Pathirana again for the second match in a row. MS Dhoni might once again opt to bring in Tushar Deshpande as the impact player, although he was the most expensive bowler in the opening match against Gujarat Titans.
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Ginats IPL 2023: Check Live Streaming details
Chennai Super Kings are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the IPL 2023 tonight.
Check when & where to watch CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match for free in India HERE.
CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's side aim for winning return
Chennai Super Kings are playing at their home ground in Chepauk after a gap of 4 years. MS Dhoni's side will look for a winning return to Chennai's fortress and also aim for their first win of IPL 2023 season as they take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants tonight.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 6 here.
More Stories