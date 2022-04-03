CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match No. 11 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have so far looked like anything but Indian Premier League's (IPL) defending champions; and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Sunday.

CSK's title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, started off with a win but faced deafeat in the last game and will be looking to come back to winning ways.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match will start at 7.30 PM.

When and where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match will take place on Sunday, April 3 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match?

In India, you can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Zee News English.

Follow all IPL 2022 Updates here