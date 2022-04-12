Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be boosted by the availability of top Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for their next match against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). RCB are currently in 3rd position, having won three matches in a row after losing their opening IPL 2022 match while CSK are dead-last having failed to register a win so far.

Hazlewood along with fellow Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff joined RCB and resumed training after completing their mandatory quarantine. All-rounder Harshal Patel has left the RCB bio-bubble over the weekend after the death of his sister and Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul might step in as replacement for the IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner.

It's time for the massive Southern Derby and we could not be more excited for tomorrow's clash in Mumbai. Here's everything you need to know about #CSKvRCB, on @kreditbee presents 12th Man TV. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #nmmRCB pic.twitter.com/mW7iKqUtLz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, David Willey is expected to make way for Hazlewood in the RCB Playing XI. CSK, on the other hand, may finally hand a debut to young all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Rajvardhan has been known to bowl at over 140kph and may step into the side in place of Mukesh Choudhary. With Maheesh Theekshana proving ineffective against the SRH, failing to pick up a wicket, CSK may also decide to bring back South African pacer Dwaine Pretorius back into the side.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 22

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 12th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar website and app

CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

CSK Predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary/Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theeksana/Dwaine Pretorius.

RCB Predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey/Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj