Dane van Niekerk, Chloe Tryon return in South African women's squad for New Zealand ODIs

All-rounder Dane van Niekerk is all set to play her first international match in almost a year after being named as the captain of the 15-member South African women's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Notably, the 26-year-old has not featured in the international cricket since her side's ODI series against Sri Lanka in February 2019 due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Chloe Tryon--who has been named as Van Niekerk's deputy in the squad-- is also set to make a return to the game after missing out the South African women's previous series against India with an injury.

Besides the duo, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba is in line to make her ODI debut after being included in the South Africa squad for the New Zealand series.

Though Mlaba has appeared in three T20I matches for the national side since making her debut in September 2019, she is yet to play for South Africa in the 50-over format of the game.

South Africa and New Zealand are slated to play three-match ODI series, beginning January 25 in Auckland.

The full South African women's squad is as follows:

Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase