David Warner replicates Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration in throwback video, asks fans for reaction

At a time when all the cricket activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus, swashbuckling Australian batsman David Warner has shared a throwback video of him replicating Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration during a shoot last year.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 33-year-old posted the video in which he could be seen wielding the bat like a sword just as Jadeja does everytime after scoring a half-century.

Besides sharing the video in which Warner was shooting for a commercial for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Autralian all-rounder also asked his fans if he manages to match Jadeja.

"Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I’ve got @royalnavghan covered for the sword??," he wrote along with the post.

It is to be noted that Jadeja represents Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The 2020 edition of the IPL was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in what would have been a repeat of the last year's final.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had in March decided to postpone the IPL 2020 until at least April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.But it is unlikely that the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament will begin by next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown in the country till April 14.