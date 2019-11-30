Day-Night Test: David Warner surpasses Don Bradman`s record, hits maiden triple ton

Adelaide: Australia opener David Warner slammed his maiden triple ton in the longest format of the game at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Warner was unbeaten on 335 when Australia declared their innings at 589/3 on the second day of the Day-Night Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

With the triple hundred, Warner`s score is now the highest individual score at the ground as he surpassed Don Bradman`s 299. He also went past Don Bradman`s score of 334, which was also the highest score of former Australia skipper Mark Taylor. The highest individual score for Australia lies with opener Matthew Hayden with 380. He hit that against Zimbabwe in 2003 in Perth.

Warner`s 300 came off just 389 balls and is now also the fourth fastest triple hundred ever in Test cricket. Former India opener Virender Sehwag holds the record for the fastest triple hundred ever as he took just 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai in 2007-08.

Warner`s triple hundred is actually the first from an Aussie since former captain Michael Clarke`s unbeaten 329 against India in January 2012. Meanwhile, his triple ton is the first by a left-hander after Kumar Sangakkara`s 319 against Bangladesh in February 2014.

The Aussie opener`s knock contained 39 boundaries and a hit into the stand.

