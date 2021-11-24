DB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST November 24

The Delhi Bulls will look to bounce back to winning to winning ways after a surprise reverse at the hands of Deccan Gladiators in their last match. It was the first defeat for DB after three successive wins. The Bulls will face another tough challenge on Wednesday (November 24), taking on Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 table-toppers Team Abu Dhabi.

TAD have posted 4 wins in a row and are on the verge of booking a ticket into the next stage of this season’s T10 League. TAD have tremendous firepower in their batting department and the experience in their bowling attack to seal the games for them. A thrilling contest is on the cards with two strong teams in DB and TAD facing off against each other.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7:00 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 24th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DB vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Adil Rashid, Danny Briggs

DB vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton, Ahmed Daniyal, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Muhammad Farooq

DB vs TAD Squads

Delhi Bulls: Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.