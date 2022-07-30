Deepak Chahar is India's premier all-rounder in white-ball cricket. Along with Hardik Pandya, he is on fast bowling all-rounder who can fit in the Indian squad. However, the Chahar career is haunted by injuries. The 29-year-old pacer last played an international match way back in February 2022 against West Indies. He suffered a hamstring injury in the series and since then he is going through rehab at National Cricket Academy. He was picked by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction however he could not get fit for the season. Former India cricketer Amit Mishra gave CSK fans big news as he revealed that Chahar is fit and all set to make comeback in the national squad.

Good news for CSK' fans.. _



He is fit and very soon will be ready for team India and CSK. Wishing you all the very best @deepak_chahar9. ___ pic.twitter.com/GkL7uDh4dI — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 29, 2022

In a recent interview, Chahar revealed that he is fit and he will be able to make it to the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour and then the Asia Cup 2022. "I’m quite pleased with my recovery, and I believe I’ll be able to make the squad for the Zimbabwe tour and then the Asia Cup. I’ve also been bowling in the emerging team camp here (NCA) and do feel a lot better as I’m going on to bowl. Fitness-wise, I’m in a much better place," he said.

More than the CSK fans, it is big news for Indian cricket team fans as this is the year of the T20 World Cup. All-rounders like Chahar and Hardik provide the team with the right balance in T20 cricket. If Hardik, Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja could find form in the Asia Cup 2022 and then continue it in the T20 WC, it will be a big delight for Indian cricket fans.