Defending champions Mumbai Indians face CSK challenge in IPL 2020 opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have announced their full schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and they will play the curtain-raiser against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Though the complete schedule of the 2020 IPL is yet to be announced, the franchises have started revealing their individual schedules for the tournament.

While releasing their full fixtures list on social media, the Mumbai-based franchise confirmed that they will begin their title defence against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side.

"Get IN! Our title defence begins on March 29 against CSK Which match are you looking forward to the most?#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2020," Mumbai Indians wrote.

Get IN! Our title defence begins on March 29 against CSK Which match are you looking forward to the most?#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/ofhnzMdwPD — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 16, 2020

The opening clash of the lucrative T20 league will be the repeat of last year's final clash when the three-time winner Chennai took on ultimate winners Mumbai.

A total of seven home and seven away league games will be played by the Mumbai Indians, with the franchise's last league clash taking place against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 17.

In a big change in the schedule, Saturday doubleheaders have been done away by the IPL, with only six doubleheaders taking place throughout the season which will be held only on Sundays.

To accommodate extra matches, the league stage has now been extended from five weeks to six weeks.

It is to be noted that Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the IPL, having won the title on four occasions.

The full Mumbai Indians squad is as follows:

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan

Traded in: Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni

New Players: Chris Lynn ( Rs 2 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh), Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh)