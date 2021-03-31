हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant releases workout video, reveals his ambitions for IPL 2021 - WATCH

Rishabh Pant, who will lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen sweating hard in an indoor gym as the 23-year-old gears up for the lucrative T20 league, which starts from April 9. 

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant releases workout video, reveals his ambitions for IPL 2021 - WATCH
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant releases workout video. (Instagram/rishabpant)

Rishabh Pant, who will lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen sweating hard in an indoor gym as the 23-year-old gears up for the lucrative T20 league, which starts from April 9. 

Pant shared the video of his workout session on Instagram and wrote: "No rest days as I reset, charge up and get back in the groove for the new @iplt20 season. Good to have a session with our S&C coach @16rajini and looking forward to wearing the DC blues soon." 

Capitals also shared a video of the captain speaking about his ambitions for the upcoming edition of the IPL, in which he promises to lead Delhi to the title.

Capitals under Shreyas Iyer's leadership finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of IPL, which was held in UAE. However, the Indian cricketer suffered a shoulder injury during the recently-concluded ODIs against England, which ruled him out of the entire IPL.

