Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant releases workout video, reveals his ambitions for IPL 2021 - WATCH

Rishabh Pant, who will lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen sweating hard in an indoor gym as the 23-year-old gears up for the lucrative T20 league, which starts from April 9.
Pant shared the video of his workout session on Instagram and wrote: "No rest days as I reset, charge up and get back in the groove for the new @iplt20 season. Good to have a session with our S&C coach @16rajini and looking forward to wearing the DC blues soon."
Capitals also shared a video of the captain speaking about his ambitions for the upcoming edition of the IPL, in which he promises to lead Delhi to the title.
Let's do this, #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @RishabhPant17 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/A2t3di5wf7
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 31, 2021
Capitals under Shreyas Iyer's leadership finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of IPL, which was held in UAE. However, the Indian cricketer suffered a shoulder injury during the recently-concluded ODIs against England, which ruled him out of the entire IPL.