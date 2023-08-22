Did MS Dhoni Keep Rohit Sharma Out Of Cricket World Cup 2011 Squad, Former Selector Says THIS

Former Team India selector has revealed the reason behind Rohit Sharma missing the 2011 ODI World Cup with India. Raja Venkat, the selector at the time, told that MS Dhoni wanted to include a leg-spinner in the lineup in form of Piyush Chawla which eventually ruled out Rohit's spot despite coach Gary Kirsten being keen on getting the that time young batter in the World Cup squad.

"When we sat to select the team, Rohit was very much in the scheme of things," Venkat told RevSportz. "So when we were selecting the team, from 1-14, everything was accepted. [For] No. 15, we suggested the name of Rohit Sharma. Gary Kirsten felt it was a perfect selection but again, the captain wanted a change there. He wanted Piyush Chawla instead of Rohit Sharma. So immediately Gary Kirsten somersaulted and he said, 'No, I think that's the better choice.' So that's how Rohit Sharma got left out." (Rishabh Pant Asked When Will He Return To Action For Team India? Watch Batter's Reply Here)

Now, almost after over 12 years, the same player who could not make it in the India in 2011 World Cup is ready to lead the Men in Blue for the 2023 tournament at home and he with his troops means business this year after losing all of India's recent major tournaments. (Watch: 'Hopefully Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Can Roll Their Arms Over,' India Captain's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral)

Rohit Sharma's recent form is a big worry for the management as he has only 23 runs in the last two games in ODI cricket with a dismal average of 9.80. Sharma in the past has opened up on his frustration of missing the 2011 ODI World Cup and former selector Raja Venkat confirmed that none of the selectors could talk to Sharma after the snub.