'Dwayne Bravo has three girlfriends', CSK cricketer reveals BIG secret about West Indian all-rounder

West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo is among the best all-rounders in world cricket, especially in the shortest format of the game, that is T20 cricket.

Bravo has retired from international cricket but continues to play the franchise cricket. He has not been retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mega auction 2022 but he has assured his fans that he will throw himself into the auction pool and see whether he is still a hot property in the cash-rich league.

“I am not retained by the CSK, but I will be in the auction, I will be 100 per cent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction," Bravo had told ANI.

While his cricketing skills is well known all over the world, what is not known is that Bravo has three girlfriends.

India and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar revealed this fact on The Kapil Sharma Show once.

Host Kapil Sharma started the conversation with a joke with his guests Parthiv Patel, Suryakumar Yadav and Chahar on how colourful the lifestyle of West Indian cricketers is. He said that in Chris Gayle's parties, there is a lot of colour and all his ex-girlfriends are also part of the party with his wife.

Adding to the conversation, Chahar said Bravo also lives the same kind of lifestyle and has three girlfriends. He also went on to say that Bravo comes with a different girlfriend every year to IPL.

He said, "Bravo has three girlfriends, and he has kids with all three of them. He is not married to any one of them. This is the culture over there. He has a new girlfriend with him every year."