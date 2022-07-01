Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting in Edgbaston on Friday (July 1). India were leading the five-match series 2-1 when multiple COVID-19 cases in their camp led to the postponement of the final game which was a part of the World Test Championship.

Nine months have passed since and a lot of water has flown through the Thames with the then captain Virat Kohli relinquishing Test captaincy. His successor, Rohit Sharma, is missing out on this game after testing positive for COVID-19. Worse, Rohit’s designated deputy KL Rahul is also out after having undergone a surgery for sports hernia.

He has been acknowledged widely as the undisputed leader of the fast bowling group but come Friday, the challenge against Ben Stokes’ side will be very different when he walks out for the toss at the Edgbaston.

Fast bowlers in Indian context have never been considered worthy of leadership contention and Kapil Dev, the world class all-rounder, was more of a fast medium bowler in his prime and later a medium-fast as time progressed. Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan, two fine exponents of fast bowling, were never even considered for vice-captaincy during their heydays. And hence,it took 35 years for India to have another pacer captain.

Match Details

When will the England vs India 5th Test match be played?

The England vs India 5th Test match will be played from July 1 to 5.

Where will the England vs India 5th Test match be played?

The England vs India 5th Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the England vs India 5th Test match start?

The England vs India 5th Test match will start at 3 PM IST.

How can I watch the England vs India 5th Test match?

The England vs India 5th Test match will be LIVE on Sony Six network.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England vs India 5th Test match?

The England vs India 5th Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.