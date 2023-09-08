ENG vs NZ 1st ODI LIVEstreaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live In India On TV And Online?

England and New Zealand will lockhorns in a four-match ODI series starting today in Cardiff. The two sides recently took part in the four-game T20I series as well which finished with 2-2 scoreline. But this is the format that matters. The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 starts in less than a month. England, defending champions, will take on Black Caps in the first contest of the World Cup on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadiun. Consider this series as a dress rehearsal for the first World Cup match.

All eyes will be on Harry Brook, the destructive England batter who made way for returning Ben Stokes in thr World Cup squad. However, Brook has now been added to the squad that takes on New Zealand and Ireland later after massive criticism from the fans. Critics had said that with Brook in such a good form, how can he be replaced by a batter who had announced his retirement last year due to increasing burden. Stokes, reportedly, had called up Buttler to show his interest in playing the ODI World Cup. Buttler could not turn down this request as Stokes is a big match player. He played a big part in helping Buttler-led England clinch their second T20 World Cup title in Australia.

Stokes was England's chief architect in 2019 World Cup win. His addition does solidify the squad but it also means that Brook may miss out. These four matches are Brook's last chance to make his case stronger for the selection in World Cup squad.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming to finalise their winning combination. They will be led by Tom Latham. Trent Boult has returned to the squad ahead of the all-important World Cup and keep an eye on him.

When will the England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs. New Zealand 1st ODI match will take place on Friday, September 8.

Where will the England vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

The action will unfold at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST.

How to Watch the England vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of this thrilling contest. Additionally, the match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv, providing fans with the convenience of watching the game from anywhere.