England vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates

After slumping to defeats in their respective last ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures, both hosts England and Bangladesh will look to rebound strongly and return to winning ways when they lock horns in match 12 of the cricket's showpiece event at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

#Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to bowl.

#The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes

Top-ranked England kicked off their campaign at the ICC World Cup 2019 with a crushing 104-run win over Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in their opening clash before they slumped to a shocking 12-run defeat against Pakistan in their last clash despite record centuries from Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Heading into the match against Bangladesh, the Eoin Morgan-led side will look to shrug off their defeat against Pakistan and get back to winning ways when they face Mashrafe Mortaza's side.

Similarly, Bangladesh too started their campaign with a 21-run win over South Africa before they went down by two wickets at the hands of New Zealand in their second clash of the mega event.

Mashrafe Mortaza will hope his experienced batting line-up

With the likes of experienced batsmen like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar present in the team, Bangladesh will hope to put up a good show with the bat during what is bound to be one of their toughest matches in the mega event.

Meanwhile, England--touted as one of the favourites to pick this year's coveted trophy-- is likely to rope in Liam Plunkett as a replacement for injured Adil Rashid as Sophia Gardens is expected to assist the seamers.

The two squads are as followed:

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.