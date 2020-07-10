England vs West Indies: Cricket fans celebrate return of international cricket after four months

It was a moment of celebration for cricket fans across the world as they witnessed the return of international cricket after almost four months on Wednesday.

It was clear that the Test match being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom, between England and West Indies, was about more than just the game. It was also about the sheer joy of live cricket.

Twitter became the perfect sports companion for cricket fans as it united them, encouraging public conversation and dialogue, in the true spirit of the game.

The hashtag #ENGvWI made it to the top of India trends chart as Indian cricketers and fans celebrated the return of cricket on July 8.

Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and many others, shared their joy by taking to their respective social media handles.

Cricket is back Positive scenes coming out from UK. So good to finally see some cricket being played. Wishing both teams the best. Can’t wait to be out there myself #EngVsWI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 8, 2020

So nice to see that cricket is back!

Good luck to both the teams!

Can’t wait to get back on the field again#ENGvWI — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 8, 2020

“Whatever happens from here on in, cricket will be the winner”

The above statement has been used so many times in the past, today is one day where it will fit in perfectly. Good luck to both the teams. #cricketisback #ENGvsWI — Ashwin (During Covid 19) (@ashwinravi99) July 8, 2020

Live cricket returns today. Here's hoping for a successful and safe series. And hoping it leads the start of live cricket all over the world with precautions of course. Good luck to both teams. #ENGvWI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2020

Almost four months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket resumed with the first day of the first Test of the three-match series between England and West Indies.

However, it was not the kind of cricketing return the fans were expecting as rain played the spoilsport and allowed just 17.4 overs of action on Day 1.

On Thurday, West Indies skipper Jason Holder led from the front as he finished with brilliant figures of six for 42, while Shannon Gabriel well-supported him with four wickets as England were bundled out cheaply for 204 runs in their first innings.

Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for England with 43 runs, followed by Jos Buttler (35) and Dom Bess (unbeaten at 31).

In reply, West Indies reached 57 for one before bad light forced early stumps on the second day of the ongoing match.