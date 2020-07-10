हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England Vs West Indies

England vs West Indies: Cricket fans celebrate return of international cricket after four months

Almost four months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket resumed with the first day of the first Test between England and West Indies.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

It was a moment of celebration for cricket fans across the world as they witnessed the return of international cricket after almost four months on Wednesday.

It was clear that the Test match being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom, between England and West Indies, was about more than just the game. It was also about the sheer joy of live cricket. 

Twitter became the perfect sports companion for cricket fans as it united them, encouraging public conversation and dialogue, in the true spirit of the game.

The hashtag #ENGvWI made it to the top of India trends chart as Indian cricketers and fans celebrated the return of cricket on July 8.

Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and many others, shared their joy by taking to their respective social media handles.

 

 

 

Almost four months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket resumed with the first day of the first Test of the three-match series between England and West Indies.

However, it was not the kind of cricketing return the fans were expecting as rain played the spoilsport and allowed just 17.4 overs of action on Day 1.

On Thurday, West Indies skipper Jason Holder led from the front as he finished with brilliant figures of six for 42, while Shannon Gabriel well-supported him with four wickets as England were bundled out cheaply for 204 runs in their first innings.

Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for England with 43 runs, followed by Jos Buttler (35) and Dom Bess (unbeaten at 31).

In reply, West Indies reached 57 for one before bad light forced early stumps on the second day of the ongoing match. 

 

