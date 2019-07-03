close

Ravindra Jadeja

Enough of your verbal diarrhoea: Ravindra Jadeja hits back at Sanjay Manjrekar

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday slammed former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for calling him a bits-and-pieces cricketer and advised Manjrekar to learn to respect people.  It is to be noted that Jadeja has not played in any World Cup so far but has done well as a substitute fielder.

“Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea,” Jadeja tweeted.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

Jadeja has played 151 ODIs for India and has scored 2035 runs and taken 174 wickets. On the other hand, Manjrekar played 74 ODIs, scored 1994 runs and grabbed 1 wicket.

Manjrekar is also being slammed by netizens for criticising former Indian skipper MS Dhoni over his strike rate and poor strike rotation. In the match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, Dhoni scored only 35 off 33 balls and Manjrekar was quick to raise the strike rate of Dhoni against spin. Manjrekar also said that Dhoni prefer not to put his wicket on the line in important matches.

"Here's something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it's mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games," Manjrekar tweeted.

Manjrekar also criticised India’s win against Bangladesh and said that Men In Blue still need to address some issues in order to win the World Cup. He said KL Rahul is still unconvincing as an opener and using Mohammad Shami in death overs is a big risk.

