Eoin Morgan suspended for Nottingham ODI for second over-rate offence in 12 months

England captain Eoin Morgan was on Wednesday suspended for one ODI and fined 40 per cent of his match fee for maintaining slow over-rate during the third ODI against Pakistan.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the suspension on Morgan after England were ruled to be two overs short on Tuesday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The other England players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees.

In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As Morgan had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados ODI against the West Indies on February 22, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period.

According to an ICC statement, the suspension means Morgan will miss the fourth ODI against Pakistan in Nottingham on Friday.

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has also been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct also during the third ODI against Pakistan in Bristol.

Bairstow was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Bairstow, for whom it was his first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

The incident occurred in the 29th over of England's innings, when Bairstow struck the stumps with his bat after being dismissed.

Bairstow admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richardson and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, and third umpire Chris Gaffaney laid the charges.