Essex Eagles vs Somerset LIVE Streaming, Dream11 Prediction: How To Watch T20 Blast LIVE In India On TV And Online?

The Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will have Essex Eagles locking horns with Somerset on Monday night. The Eagles are currently in the third spot with 7 wins and 2 losses from their 9 games played in the group stage. Michael-Kyle Pepper is the highest run-scorer with 230 runs at a strike rate of 170.

Somerset are also with 14 points and for them Tom Kohler-Cadmore is the top scorer so far with 295 runs in this season.

Ahead of Essex Eagles vs Somerset, here is all you need to know:

Essex Eagles vs Somerset Squads

Essex Eagles - Tom Westley, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams.

Somerset - Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle.

Essex Eagles vs Somerset Match Details

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, on Monday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Hove

Essex Eagles vs Somerset Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match LIVE on TV while Sony LIV and FanCode apps will live to stream the matches from T20 Blast 2023.

Dream 11 prediction Essex Eagles vs Somerset

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle, Tom Westley, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Samuel Cook, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy.