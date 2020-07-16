Every day grind: Test batsman Hanuma Vihari begins outdoor training

While India are yet to play an international fixture since the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus, Test specialist Hanuma Vihari has hit the nets for the first time after more than three months of hiatus.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 26-year-old posted a picture of him batting in the nets.

In the picture, Vihari could be seen in full focus as he looks set to face the delivery.

Vihari captioned the post as,"Every day grind."

Vihari has notched up 552 runs in nine Test matches he played for India since making his debut for the national side against England in 2018.

He was also part of the national side's two-match Test series against New Zealand. Vihari smashed a fighting 55-run knock during the the second Test in Christchurch, but India went on to lose the series 0-2.

Earlier this month, Test opening batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also posted a video of him batting in the nets on social media.

"Getting back into the groove!#saturdaysession #musictomyears," Pujara wrote in a tweet along with a video in which he could be seen driving, pulling and defending the ball.

Besides him, Raina had earlier this month took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of him from his practice session.

"Work hard, Never Give Up & Get rewarded," he captioned the post.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed opening of sports complexes and stadiums without spectators in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to resume training camp for Team India.