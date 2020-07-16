हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hanuma Vihari

Every day grind: Test batsman Hanuma Vihari begins outdoor training

While India is yet to play an international fixture since the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus, Test specialist Hanuma Vihari has hit the nets for the first time after more than three months of hiatus.

Every day grind: Test batsman Hanuma Vihari begins outdoor training
Image Credits: Hanuma Vihari Instagram

While India are yet to play an international fixture since the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus, Test specialist Hanuma Vihari has hit the nets for the first time after more than three months of hiatus.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 26-year-old posted a picture of him batting in the nets.

In the picture, Vihari could be seen in full focus as he looks set to face the delivery.

Vihari captioned the post as,"Every day grind."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Every day grind..

A post shared by Gade Hanuma Vihari (@viharigh) on

Vihari has notched up 552 runs in nine Test matches he played for India since making his debut for the national side against England in 2018.

He was also part of the national side's two-match Test series against New Zealand. Vihari smashed a fighting 55-run knock during the the second Test in Christchurch, but India went on to lose the series 0-2.

Earlier this month, Test opening batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also posted a video of him batting in the nets on social media.

"Getting back into the groove!#saturdaysession #musictomyears," Pujara wrote in a tweet along with a video in which he could be seen driving, pulling and defending the ball.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting back into the groove! #saturdaysession #musictomyears

A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara) on

Besides him, Raina had earlier this month took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of him from his practice session.

"Work hard, Never Give Up & Get rewarded," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

While the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed opening of sports complexes and stadiums without spectators in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to resume training camp for Team India.

Tags:
Hanuma VihariCheteshwar PujaraSuresh RainaIndiaBCCICricket
Next
Story

Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup match on July 18
  • 9,68,876Confirmed
  • 24,915Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Naye Bharat ka 2020 : Top 20 news of the day