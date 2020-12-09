Ex-India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel on Wednesday (December 9) announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

The 35-year-old Parthiv played in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and a couple of T20Is for India. In domestic cricket, he played for Gujarat in 194 first-class matches. Parthiv took to Twitter to make the big announcement.

Parthiv got a chance to play for the Indian team in 2002 and he created a record by becoming the youngest wicketkeeper in Tests. Parthiv was just 17 years and 153 days old when he made his debut for Indian team. Though Parthiv started his career on a positve note, he was dropped from the side in 2044 after the arrival of Dinesh Karthik and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Parthiv made his Ranji Trophy debut in in November 2004 in Ahmedabad.

Even though Parthiv got the chance to play in some more matches after 2004 but he failed to capitalise on the opportunities. Parthiv, however, performed well in the Indian Premier League and the domestic circuit.

In IPL 2015, Parthiv played for Mumbai Indians and scored 339 runs to finish as the fourth-highest run scorer for his team. In the same year, Parthiv hit his first List-A hundred to lead Gujarat to its maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

In 2016, Parthiv was recalled to India's squad as a standby for the injured Dhoni. In 2016-16, Parthiv was got a call-up to the Test team against England when Saha was injured.

In IPL 2020, Parthiv was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise.