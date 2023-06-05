Exclusive: Anjum Chopra Reveals Her First Pick To Replace MS Dhoni As Chennai Super Kings Captain

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings produced a blockbuster finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Speaking to a Zeenews journalist, former India cricketer Anjum Chopra shared her views on MS Dhoni's consistency, Ravindra Jadeja's class, and CSK's future captain.

"I think it takes a lot of hard work and it is not easy to keep going like he is doing. Apart from that, I think one needs to keep training day in and day out. He keeps doing his homework and that is what brings the best out of him," Anjum told a Zeenews journalist about MS Dhoni.

Coming to Jadeja, Anjum was asked about his performance recently and she was all praise for CSK and India's star all-rounder.

"I think Jadeja has been an excellent all-rounder before this year and I think we are talking about him now because he scored the winning runs. He has been very good after 2018 or 2019 I guess and since then he has been top class for Chennai Super Kings and Team India as well."

Chennai Super Kings board has a big decision to make as after MS Dhoni decides to retire from the IPL. Certainly, MS Dhoni as the captain cannot be replaced with the same quality or calm he brings on the field but Anjum believes Ruturaj Gaikwad can be a contender as CSK's next captain.

Mumbai all-rounder Dube ended up as CSK’s third-highest run-getter after Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad with 418 runs in 16 matches with 3 fifties and a strike rate of 158.33.

"Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought. He told me what my role is. It was simple tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai. (You have to increase the run rate). Even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear," Dube told the Indian Express newspaper.