‘Feels Great To Be Back’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shows His Excitement After Getting Picked By RCB

India’s veteran speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar expressed his excitement as he will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. Back in 2009, Bhuvneshwar started his career with RCB and is set to make a comeback again in the 2025 edition of the IPL.

The 34-year-old was roped in by the Bangalore-based franchise for a whopping amount of Rs 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"Last year, RCB played the first half and the second half. It was different. The way they were playing the second half, you always feel good, looking at the team. Not from an opposition point of view. But as a cricketer or a guy who loves cricket, you always admire those things. You always want to adapt to those things. How they came back," Bhuvneshwar said in the video.

"Feels good to be part of RCB."



A heart-to-heart with the swing maestro, Bhuvneshwar Kumar!



— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBTweets) December 13, 2024

In the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a terrific comeback as they finished the season at the fourth spot from the bottom of the table.

"I had no idea whether RCB would go for me or not. Because the auction is a different dynamic. You don't know what's going to happen. But yes, when they picked me, I got a message from the director, the coach, and everyone else," he added.

"Honestly, it feels great to be back in RCB. It's not new for me in terms of the environment because I know most of the guys. But of course, there are new guys, I'll meet them. We'll have a chat and we'll play alongside for three months now," Bhuvneshwar said.