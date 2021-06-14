हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir set to make international comeback

Mohammad Amir had earlier announced that he would be willing to play international cricket again if his concerns are addressed and attended to.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir set to make international comeback
File image (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan’s speedster Mohammad Amir is ready to come out of retirement after being in talks with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Wasim Khan. Amir had hanged his boots from all the forms of the game recently after he blamed the current Pakistan team management for mental torture.

However, now the left-arm fast bowler has made his concerns known to the PCB chief. Consequently, if all of his concerns are addressed and resolved then the fast bowler can soon make a comeback into national colours.

Amir added that his case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management of the Pakistan team.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management,” Amir was quoted saying by ARY Sports.

“But Khan assured me he would address my concerns. If everything goes well, I will make myself available for the national team’s selection,” added Amir.

Wasim Khan also confirmed that he met Mohammad Amir for a discussion to get him back out of retirement. There is no doubt that Amir will add value to the Pakistan team.

Khan said on Cricket Baaz YouTube Channel, “I also made it clear to him that the path he adopted was not right as a senior player. I think Amir is a valuable player for us even now and we will now make efforts to bring about a rapprochement between him and the coaches.”

Furthermore, Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam had also spoken about the importance of Mohammad Amir in the national team. Amir has all the experience under his belt and he will definitely be a big asset for the team in the T20 World Cup.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan cricket teamPCBMohammad Amir
Next
Story

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: THIS is how MS Dhoni reacted to sudden death of SSR

Must Watch

PT19M35S

DNA: Sudhir Chaudhary shares the lessons of Coronavirus