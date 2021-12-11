हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan player slams Sourav Ganguly for treating Virat Kohli disrespectfully

The passing of baton of limited-overs captaincy from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma has not been treated well by BCCI, feels the fans of the outgoing skipper. 

Former Pakistan player slams Sourav Ganguly for treating Virat Kohli disrespectfully
(Source: Twitter)

The passing of baton of limited-overs captaincy from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma has not been treated well by BCCI, feels the fans of the outgoing skipper. 

Virat continues to lead India in Tests but Rohit will now be the ODI amd T20I captain from the South Africa tour. Rohit has already taken over as T20I captain, clean sweeping New Zealand in the series 3-0 last month.

There has been no communication either from Virat and Rohit on the episode so far. However, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said that call to give captaincy to Rohit was solely of selectors as they were against split-captaincy in limited overs. 

Virat, while retiring from T20Is, had said that he wants to lead India in Tests and ODIs but selectors seemed to have given a timeline to Virat to quit from the role of ODI captain as well. Virat relented and selectors eventually took the call. 

Former Pakistan spinnr Danish Kaneria feels Kohli was treated disrespectfully.

He said on his YouTube channel, "Did the BCCI do the right thing with Kohli? I don't think so. They did not give him respect. He has led India to 65 wins in ODIs, the fourth highest by any India skipper. The thing is why didn't you inform someone whose record as captain isn't bad at all. Second most runs as India ODI skipper. Based on his record, he deserved respect. Sure, he hasn't won an ICC trophy as captain but the way he has led is phenomenal," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Sourav Ganguly is such a big name, a former captain. He should have communicated to Virat that we would like for Rohit to captain," added the former Pakistan spinner.

