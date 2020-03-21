Former Scotland off-spinner Majid Haq tests positive for coronavirus

Former Scotland off-spinner Majid Haq has announced that he has been tested positive for deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) and is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 37-year-old confirmed that he has been diagnosed with the novel virus before adding that he is looking forward to get back to full health soon.

"Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me and thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the panther will be back to full health soon," Haq wrote on Twitter.

Haq, who is being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Glasgow's Paisley area, has appeared in a total of 54 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 24 Twenty20Is for Scotland between 2006 and 2015. He played his last match for the country during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.



Earlier, Cricket Scotland and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced that the recreational cricket will remain suspended for an indefinite period in the wake of COVID-19 that continues to spread all across the world.

Not only this, the ECB has also decided to suspend professional cricket in the country until at least May 28.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people and has affected more than 2,75,000 persons globally.