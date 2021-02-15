Fresh FIR filed against Yuvraj Singh for ‘casteist slur’ against Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has landed in unwanted trouble after an FIR was filed against the Punjab southpaw in Haryana’s Hisar district for using ‘casteist slur’ against Punjab and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The comment dates back to June 2020 when during a Facebook Live with former Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj made some remarks about Team India spinner which didn’t go down well with the Dailt community. Back then a Dalit advocate had filed an FIR against the 39-year-old.

After almost 8 months, a Dalit activist in Hisar district on Sunday (February 14) filed a police complaint, demanding Yuvraj’s arrest and registration of case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which aims to prohibit discrimination. A first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST Act.

Back in June after the furor, an FIR was filled by a Dalit Advocate. Reacting to that, Yuvraj had apologised profusely for his comments on social media.

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal," the statement added.

Known for his pivotal role in winning World Cups for India twice--2007 and 2011, the 39-year-old called curtains on his cricket career in June 2019. Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from international cricket in Mumbai in June 2019.